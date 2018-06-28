Body Found in Burning Mo. Home; Fire Suspicious

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Authorities are investigating after a woman's body was found inside a burning home south of Springfield.

Emergency crews who rushed to the scene early Saturday found the body of 37-year-old Kelly Lawler-Ackfeld inside the home. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the fire and the death are suspicious. The release said more information will be released after the investigation is completed.