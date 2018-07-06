Body Found in Car in Creek After Man, Child Reported Missing

MOBERLY - A man's body has been pulled from a car lodged in a creek off Highway EE.

Coroner Gerald Luntsford said the car is that of missing Moberly man, John Clardy, believed to have been travelling with his 2-year-old son.

KOMU 8 News received a tip Thursday concerning the disappearance of Clardy, a Moberly resident whose family says has a history of seizures. A family member said he and his son Caeden Clardy went missing Wednesday afternoon.

According to Clardy's cousin, Clardy was last seen Wednesday around 1 p.m. Family members said Clardy was on a new medication and was not supposed to be driving.

Prior to his disappearance, family members said Clardy was slurring his speech and had trouble following conversation.

Clardy's cousin posted this on Facebook in an effort to get the word out.

Clardy's cousin added Clardy did not leave home with his wallet, license, diaper bag or anything else for his son.

KOMU 8 News has a reporter at the scene and will bring you more updates throughout the afternoon.