Body Found In Florissant

AP-MO--Body Found,0069Body found is that of East St. Louis man FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) -- Police in north St. Louis County are investigating the death of a 30-year-old man found along a roadway. The victim is identified today as Danny Lee Smith of East St. Louis. His body was found Saturday along Columbia Bottom Road near the entrance to a maintenance area. Police say he had been shot to death. Police do not have a suspect in the case. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-11-12-07 1000CST