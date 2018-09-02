Body Found in Holts Summit Being Investigated as Homicide

HOLTS SUMMIT - The Holts Summit Police Department will investigate a body officers found Thursday as a homicide.

Holts Summit Police are waiting for the results of an autopsy and do not know the cause of death.

A body was found behind an Exxon gas station off Highway 54 Thursday morning. Holts Summit Police said the deceased woman was 40-years-old to 50-years-old. The only identifier was Marine Corps sweatpants and a Kansas City area towing company shirt.

Holts Summit Police, Jefferson City Police Department, Missouri Highway Patrol and Callaway County Sheriff's deputies were at the scene Thursday afternoon.