Body found in Missouri creek may be that of missing man

MARYLAND HEIGHTS (AP) — Authorities say highway workers have discovered a man's body in a creek in suburban St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the man was found Wednesday afternoon as the workers checked a culvert.

Maryland Heights Police Chief Bill Carson says the body was tentatively identified as that of a man who went missing from unincorporated St. Louis County in September. Carson says the body was partially clothed and had some identification on it.

There were no obvious signs of foul play. The medical examiner will try to determine how the man died and help positively identify the body.