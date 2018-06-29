Body found in Moniteau County identified as a man in his 30s

UPDATE - the man was identified as Cody Odean Thirlwall, 32, of Jefferson County.

MONITEAU COUNTY - An autopsy performed Tuesday revealed a body found in southern Moniteau County is that of a male in his 30s.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office are conducting the investigation after a hunter found the body Saturday.

Officials say the cause of death is still under investigation.