Body found in small pond in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriffs Office is asking for information in connection to a body found off Poplar Road, off Highway 52.
Deputies were called to a property on Friday afternoon in reference to a body floating in a small pond. The reporting party located the body on their property.
The body has been taken to the Boone County Medical Examiner to conduct an autopsy. The body was that of a white male. Age, identification, cause of death and how long the body was in the pond is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the body or any suspicious activity in the Poplar Road area are to contact the Miller County Sheriffs office, (573) 369-2444.
