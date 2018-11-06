Body Found in St. Louis Co. Pond

BALLWIN (AP) - Police in west St. Louis County are investigating after a woman's body was found floating in a pond near an apartment complex.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a passerby crossing a walking bridge Monday morning saw the body in the water of a pond. The apartment complex is in an unincorporated area, near the town of Ballwin.

An autopsy is planned to determine the cause of death. The woman was in her late 60s and had been seen by her husband earlier Monday morning. Her name has not been released.