Body Found in Truck in Jefferson County

DE SOTO (AP) -- Two people have been arrested after a man's body was found in Jefferson County wrapped in a carpet pad and tarp in the bed of a pickup truck.

The suspects, a man and woman, have not yet been charged. Authorities believe the victim is a Hillsboro man missing since Saturday, but are awaiting confirmation from the medical examiner.

The body was found Wednesday night in De Soto.