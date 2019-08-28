Body Found in Truck in Jefferson County
DE SOTO (AP) -- Two people have been arrested after a man's body was found in Jefferson County wrapped in a carpet pad and tarp in the bed of a pickup truck.
The suspects, a man and woman, have not yet been charged. Authorities believe the victim is a Hillsboro man missing since Saturday, but are awaiting confirmation from the medical examiner.
The body was found Wednesday night in De Soto.
