Body Found in Truman Lake Identified

WARSAW - A body found floating in western Missouri's Truman Lake has been identified as that of a missing girl from the Springfield area.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the Benton County Sheriff's Department said Friday that DNA tests confirmed the body is that of 15-year-old Khighla Parks. The death is being investigated as a homicide, although authorities have not released details about the possible cause of death.

Boaters found the body last Sunday floating in Truman Lake near Warsaw, about 65 miles from the girl's Willard home. It appeared to have been weighted down at some point. Parks had been described as a runaway after she was last seen Sept. 20 walking near her home in Greene County.