Body found in western Missouri farm field identified

HARRISONVILLE (AP) — Authorities in western Missouri's Cass County say a body found in a farm field has been identified as a 36-year-old man they say died in a crash weeks earlier involving a vehicle that fled deputies.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Thursday that 36-year-old Vincent J. Royal's body was found Tuesday in the field near Harrisonville.

Investigators believe that Independence man was an occupant of a vehicle that sped away from deputies early April 4 on Interstate 49 near Peculiar.

Authorities say the driver lost control of the vehicle, crashed and was taken into custody at that scene, though searchers using police dogs failed to immediately locate Royal.