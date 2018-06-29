Body found inside burning vehicle in St. Louis

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating the death of a man who was shot in the head and found inside a burning car.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that officials identified the man as 24-year-old Vincent Cascella of Ballwin.

Firefighters extinguished the flames about 3:15 a.m. Sunday and found the remains. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.