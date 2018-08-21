Body found inside car of missing St. Charles man

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police are investigating after human remains were found inside the car of a man reported missing weeks ago.

The body was found Tuesday afternoon in south St. Louis, inside a Nissan 350 Z owned by 36-year-old James Shroeder of St. Charles. He has been missing since Feb. 12.

Police have not confirmed if the body in the car was that of Shroeder. Police say there were no visible signs of trauma. An autopsy is planned.