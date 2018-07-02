Body found inside trunk after Missouri police chase

DESLOGE (AP) — Authorities say a body has been found inside the trunk of car that crashed in eastern Missouri after a police chase.

KOMU 8 News' sister station in St. Louis, KSDK-TV, reports the pursuit started Thursday when a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a car on U.S. 67 in St. Francois County. The chase ended when the driver crashed into a tree in Desloge.

Patrol Corp. Juston Wheetley identified the body found in the trunk as that of 46-year-old-Michael Vanstavern, of Farmington.

Both men inside the car tried to run into the woods but were caught. Wheetley identified the men as persons of interest in the ongoing investigation. No charges were immediately filed.