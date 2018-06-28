Body found near car outside St. Joseph identified

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — Investigators say the body of a man found near a submerged car was that of a St. Joseph man.

The body of 48-year-old Ezequiel Contreras-Vasquez was found Tuesday in a pond south of St. Joseph in an area known as Banker's Crossing.

Patrol Sgt. Jake Angle said the water near U.S. 59 has no formal name and formed when a field took on water.

When troopers first arrived they found the vehicle in chest-deep water but did not see the body. Contreras-Vasquez's body was found about two hours later.