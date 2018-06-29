Body Found Near Jefferson City Church

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police picked up the body of a middle aged man Wednesday morning, near the Church of Nazerne parking lot.

KOMU 8 reporters were at the scene when officers and investigators returned to remove the body from the tree line near Schumate Chapel Road. Officers responded Tuesday night after a woman found the body while feeding stray cats, but held off until daylight to continue searching.

Officers found identification on the body, but they have not released the deceased man's name.

"They believe so, its a male, but at this time we're still running down some leads and we think we have an identification," said Jefferson City Police Operations Commander Robert Clark. "We are probably going to wait until we get the autopsy back from Columbia and also be able to notify possible family members that could be in this area."

His name should be released soon along with the cause of death. Clark says nothing about the scene looked suspicious. He also said the man may have died several days ago and there was no missing persons report filed.