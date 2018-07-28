Body found near park in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Police in the southeast Missouri town of Cape Girardeau are investigating after a man's body was found near a park.
The Southeast Missourian reported that a man working in a field near Ranney Park found the body Thursday afternoon. The identity of the man has not been determined.
Police Sgt. Adam Glueck said the cause of death is under investigation, and police have not determined whether the body had been moved or how long it had been there. The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad was activated.
