Body found near railroad tracks in NW Missouri

By: The Associated Press

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - A man's body has been found near train tracks in northwest Missouri, but a sheriff says the death does not appear suspicious.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports Burlington Northern Santa Fe employees found the body Wednesday afternoon in southern Holt County.

Sheriff Scott Wedlock says the death is "unexplained," but not suspicious. An autopsy has been ordered and the man's identity has not been confirmed.