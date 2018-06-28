Body found near river in southeast Missouri

By: The Associated Press

POPLAR BLUFF (AP) - Authorities in southeast Missouri are investigating after a body was found near the Black River.

Butler County Coroner Jim Akers told KFVS-TV that the victim has been identified as 48-year-old Salvador Ruiz Ramirez. The body was found Wednesday.

An autopsy is planned. The major case squad is investigating the death as a homicide.