Body found on Mississippi River in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police say a man whose body was found in the Mississippi River apparently had been dead for several days.

Firefighters who were doing water training pulled the body out of the river in downtown St. Louis Saturday near the Eads Bridge after it was first seen by a tug boat crew.

When firefighters found the body, it was floating in the middle of the river.

KMOX reports the St. Louis Fire Department said there had been no recent local reports of anyone missing near the river. It's believed the body likely drifted to St. Louis from another area.