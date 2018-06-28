Body found under Highway 63 bridge identified

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department announced Monday they identified a body found near the Highway 63 and I-70 interchange on Friday.

38-year-old Levi Edward Monie-Turnbow was found under a Highway 63 bridge at Hinkson Creek.

Police said they found no evidence of physical harm or injury, which would rule out foul play.

The medical examiner is awaiting toxicology reports to make a final determination.