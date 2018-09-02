Body of 23-year-old man found in the Lake of the Ozarks

SUNRISE BEACH (AP) - Authorities have recovered the body of a 23-year-old man from the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the body of Elijah Lindstedt, of Independence, was found Tuesday in the lake's Cartwright Cove.

The patrol says Lindstedt died after jumping off the side of a jon boat while it was in motion early Monday.