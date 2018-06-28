Body of Bridge Worker Found

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two months after James Belfield fell into the Mississippi River while trying to help fellow construction co-workers dangling from a bridge by safety harnesses, Belfield's body has been recovered. A fisherman discovered the body of Belfield yesterday, just a few miles south of the Jefferson Barracks bridge in south St. Louis County. Belfield was part of a work crew painting that bridge on February 16th. The men worked for Thomas Industrial Coating of Imperial. Three of Belfield's co-workers fell when a temporary maintenance deck broke. Safety harnesses saved them, but Belfield fell as he tried to rescue them.