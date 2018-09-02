Body of Camden County Man Identified

CAMDEN COUNTY, MO. - Camden County Sheriffs officials announced Friday they had identified the body of a local man as Edwin L. Duncan, 44, of Camdenton, Mo.

In a news release, Capt. Kelly Lutrell said the "Camden County Medical Examiner's Office is awaiting toxicology reports to determine cause of death."

Duncan's body was first found in a field earlier this month. No signs of "traumatic" injury were found, which led officials to say they believe Duncan was not a victim of a violent crime.

Officials are waiting for a toxicology report before announcing the cause of death.