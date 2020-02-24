Body of deceased male found with gunshot wound in Sedalia
SEDALIA- Police officers in Sedalia responded to a report of a man lying in the roadway near the 700 block of East 17th street early Saturday morning.
According to the Sedalia Police Department's Facebook page, officers found a deceased white male identified as Robert G. Fox Jr. who suffered from an apparent gunshot wound.
A preliminary investigation is currently underway.
More News
Grid
List
BRUNSWICK - After a year of record-breaking flooding, neighbors in Brunswick hope they don't see a repeat this summer. ... More >>
in
LINN - A lot of the times it's hard to know the affect you'll have on someone until after it's... More >>
in
BOONVILLE — Community members in Boonville gathered Sunday in support of moving the Boonslick Regional Library (BRL) Cooper County Branch... More >>
in
AP — State attorneys general are finding a national settlement over the toll of opioids to be elusive, as some... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Dozens of boy scouts and girl scouts showed up for water safety event at Hickman High School Sunday... More >>
in
SEDALIA — A 49-year-old man was taken to the University of Missouri hospital via air ambulance after sustaining a gunshot... More >>
in
FULTON - Police arrested a 44 year old Fulton man after he attempted to unlawfully enter a home twice, assaulted... More >>
in
SEDALIA- Police officers in Sedalia responded to a report of a man lying in the roadway near the 700 block... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Dozens of MU students gathered to raise money for cancer research Saturday. Mizzou's Relay for Life raised... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Police arrested three people after a Saturday afternoon robbery led to a car chase, according to a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri voters legalized medical marijuana in 2018, but some lawmakers are worried about what that could... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri may have shed its unwanted image as the meth lab capital of the U.S.,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia is getting a break from winter weather this weekend and many residents are taking advantage of it.... More >>
in
REEDS SPRING, Mo. – Students in the Reeds Spring School District will begin a four-day school week next school... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Several First Ward neighborhood associations hosted a town hall forum Saturday with city council candidates to discuss housing,... More >>
in
Black LGBTQ youth, despite high levels of mental health issues, receive less professional care, study says
Black LGBTQ youth are less likely to receive mental health... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — In an effort to contain the novel coronavirus, the Chinese government has canceled a number of exams this... More >>
in
COLUMBIA— A Columbia chiropractic office hosted a seminar to educate and empower women Saturday afternoon. The event was part of... More >>
in