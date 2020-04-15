Body of man found in Perche Creek identified
COLUMBIA — The body of a man found dead in Perche Creek on April 7 has been identified as that of Orson M. Hager, 39, of Columbia, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Department.
Hager's family has been notified, but a death investigation is ongoing.
"We are still unable to comment as to the time, cause, or location of death," the Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post.
Anyone having information related to this case is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff's Department at 573-875-1111 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS
