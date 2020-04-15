Body of man found in Perche Creek identified

19 hours 6 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 12:43:54 PM CDT April 14, 2020 in News
By: Claire Colby, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA — The body of a man found dead in Perche Creek on April 7 has been identified as that of Orson M. Hager, 39, of Columbia, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Department. 

Hager's family has been notified, but a death investigation is ongoing. 

"We are still unable to comment as to the time, cause, or location of death," the Sheriff's Department said in a Facebook post. 

Anyone having information related to this case is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff's Department at 573-875-1111 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS

More News

Grid
List

COVID-19 Town Hall: Tax deadline updates and federal stimulus checks
COVID-19 Town Hall: Tax deadline updates and federal stimulus checks
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talks with a local accountant in Tuesday's town hall about changes to 2019's tax season due... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 7:38:00 PM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

MSHP sees a decrease in drivers, but an increase in traffic violations
MSHP sees a decrease in drivers, but an increase in traffic violations
COLUMBIA - State Troopers are seeing fewer cars on the highways as stay-at-home orders continue. But, Sergeant Scott White... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 7:22:00 PM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

Recent grads honor Columbia 2020 high school seniors with website
Recent grads honor Columbia 2020 high school seniors with website
COLUMBIA – Two recent high school graduates are working on a unique senior year celebration for their former classmates. ... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 6:27:00 PM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

Saline County leaders consider area a 'hot spot' for COVID-19
Saline County leaders consider area a 'hot spot' for COVID-19
MARSHALL - Saline County has one of the highest per capita rates of COVID-19 infections in the state. On... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 5:45:00 PM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

UPDATE: No additional positive COVID-19 cases at Columbia assisted living center so far
UPDATE: No additional positive COVID-19 cases at Columbia assisted living center so far
COLUMBIA - After a resident living at Cedarhurst of Columbia assisted living center tested positive for COVID-19, all tests so... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 4:10:00 PM CDT April 14, 2020 in Top Stories

Missouri to receive 200,000 N95 masks following recall
Missouri to receive 200,000 N95 masks following recall
JEFFERSON CITY - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has confirmed a shipment of N95 respirator masks is coming to Missouri.... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 3:46:00 PM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

Jefferson City Schools announces 2020 teacher of the year finalists
Jefferson City Schools announces 2020 teacher of the year finalists
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City School District and Jefferson City Public Schools Foundation have selected six educators as finalists... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 2:49:00 PM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by counties
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

Missouri airports to receive $152.5 million; $18.7 million awarded to COU
Missouri airports to receive $152.5 million; $18.7 million awarded to COU
COLUMBIA - The Department of Transportation will provide nearly $152.5 million in emergency funding for Missouri airports in response to... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 2:14:00 PM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

Mid-Missouri law enforcement agencies among those who received faulty KN95 masks
Mid-Missouri law enforcement agencies among those who received faulty KN95 masks
COLUMBIA - Several mid-Missouri law enforcement agencies are left searching for new ways to protect their employees after the state... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 1:43:00 PM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

Columbia seeking bids for homeless camp, quarantine rooms in hotels
Columbia seeking bids for homeless camp, quarantine rooms in hotels
COLUMBIA- The City of Columbia is asking for proposals from organizations interested in providing camping services for the city's... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 1:32:00 PM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

New Tolton High School principal named
New Tolton High School principal named
COLUMBIA — Dr. Daniel Everett will be the new president and principal of Tolton Regional Catholic High School starting July... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 1:28:00 PM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

Body of man found in Perche Creek identified
Body of man found in Perche Creek identified
COLUMBIA — The body of a man found dead in Perche Creek on April 7 has been identified as that... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 12:43:54 PM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

State recalls 48,000 KN95 masks
State recalls 48,000 KN95 masks
JEFFERSON CITY — The state is recalling 48,000 masks sent to first responders, some found not to have met standards... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 11:10:00 AM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

UM System leadership to take 10% pay cut
UM System leadership to take 10% pay cut
COLUMBIA - UM System vice presidents, chancellors and their cabinet members and deans will all take 10% pay cuts as... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 9:46:00 AM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: 83 total cases confirmed in Boone County
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: 83 total cases confirmed in Boone County
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
22 hours ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 9:22:00 AM CDT April 14, 2020 in News

COVID-19 Town Hall: Taking care of your mental health
COVID-19 Town Hall: Taking care of your mental health
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with a health psychology expert about taking care of your mental health during the ongoing... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 13 2020 Apr 13, 2020 Monday, April 13, 2020 9:39:00 PM CDT April 13, 2020 in News

St. Louis County plans temporary morgue for virus outbreak
St. Louis County plans temporary morgue for virus outbreak
CLAYTON (AP) — St. Louis County will build a temporary morgue because of the increase in deaths due to the... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 13 2020 Apr 13, 2020 Monday, April 13, 2020 7:27:40 PM CDT April 13, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 40°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
8am 41°
9am 41°
10am 42°
11am 42°