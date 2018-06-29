Body of Missing 17-Year-Old Found West of Cooper's Landing

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Gale Blomenkamp confirmed to KOMU 8 News at 11 a.m. Friday they had located the body of the missing 17-year-old boy west of Cooper's Landing.

Blomenkamp said the body was found 30 feet off shore in the target search area near where Perche Creek flows into the Missouri River a quarter-mile upstream from Cooper's Landing.

Blomenkamp said he believes the boy drowned after being swept up in an eddy, which is a swirling current that can pull and hold objects deep underwater.

