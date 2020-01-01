Body of missing 19-year-old woman found near Springfield

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Authorities have found the body of a missing 19-year-old woman and are investigating her death as a homicide.

Officers discovered the body Mackenna Milhon Monday afternoon outside a home north of Springfield. Police and the Greene County Sheriff's Office said she had been reported missing Dec. 20.

Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott described her death in a news release as a “horrible tragedy.”

He said detectives are working with police to determine what happened.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol previously had issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Milhon, saying she was last seen getting into a black vehicle at a gas station in Springfield.

