Body of missing Kansas man found in Missouri

SIKESTON (AP) — Southeast Missouri authorities say they have found the body of a missing 66-year-old Kansas man, whose death appears suspicious.

Larry Weaver of Pittsburg, Kansas, was reported missing earlier this week after he failed to check out of a Sikeston motel. Authorities discovered his motorcycle was also missing, but his wallet and other belongings were left in his motel room.

The New Madrid County Sheriff's Department told the Sikeston Standard-Democrat Weaver's body was found Saturday in a cotton field.

The department says two people were taken into custody Friday and are being held on charges of tampering with a stolen vehicle and receiving stolen property. Capt. Jim McMillen says another suspect is being sought.

McMillen says Weaver's death appears suspicious and an autopsy is scheduled to determine how he died.