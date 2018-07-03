Body of missing man may have been in storage container for months

FULTON - The body of 31-year-old Carl DeBrodie may have been in a large storage container filled with cement for months, Fulton police Chief Steve Meyers said Wednesday.

DeBrodie was reported missing Monday, April 17.

The Fulton Police Department said it is following up on more than 150 leads regarding the case.

As of now, no results have been found from the autopsy, and the Missouri Highway Patrol is attempting to identify the body through DNA testing.

The police department said it has identified some people of interest, though officers are still building the case and will conduct more interviews throughout the week.