Body of missing Marine found in Big Piney River

FORT LEONARD WOOD - The body of a missing Marine was recovered from the Big Piney River Thursday, according to a press release from Fort Leonard Wood.

The Marine was swept away from the river's current at approximately 4:25 p.m. Wednesday.

The identification of the Marine, who was assigned to the Marine Corps Detachment on Fort Leonard Wood, is being withheld until next-of-kin notification is made.

The press release said teams from Fort Leonard Wood, Waynesville and St. Robert, along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, took part in the search.

The incident is under investigation by the Fort Leonard Wood Directorate of Emergency Services and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.