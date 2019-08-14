Body of missing person found in Saline County lake
COLUMBIA — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a Saline County lake Tuesday.
A local conservation agent contacted the Saline County Sheriff's office after area staff found property belonging to a missing person from Kansas City on the bank of Blind Pony Lake.
Deputies said the body of the missing person was found at 1 p.m. in a cove north of where the property was found. The Jackson County Sheriff's office and family members were notified.
At this time deputies said there is no indication of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted.
