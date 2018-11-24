Body of woman found in Lincoln County identified

ELSBERRY (AP) - An investigation continues after a 38-year-old woman was found dead in her rental home in Lincoln County, north of St. Louis.

The Greater St. Louis Area Major Case Squad was called Wednesday, a day after deputies found the body of Harmony Culbreath at her home near Elsberry. Preliminary autopsy results showed a gunshot wound, but it has not been confirmed as a cause of death. Further autopsy results are still pending.

Detectives have not yet determined if Culbreath was the victim of a homicide, but have followed up on more than three dozen leads.