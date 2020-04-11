Body Pulled From Missouri River
Divers attached cables to the truck, and tow trucks pulled it out late yesterday west of the Paseo Bridge. Police confirmed the man's identity with registration information, but did not immediately release his name pending notification of the family. Police on the scene said they thought some sort of medical emergency played a role in the crash. Rescuers thought they had located the general vicinity where the truck had settled but put off recovery operations until today for safety reasons. Late Friday morning, witnesses watched a truck travel 200 yards through Berkley Park and into the river.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to shots fired off of East Green Meadows Road Friday evening. Police confirmed at... More >>
in
BOONVILLE – Dalton Johnson is disappointed that he will not be able to finish his senior year with his friends... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – As businesses adjust to social distancing guidelines, The Mud Room Ceramic Studio is providing the opportunity to create... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - During Friday's COVID-19 briefing, Governor Mike Parson signed the supplemental budget passed by the Missouri General Assembly... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - As the state of Missouri deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an increased burden on local... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police officers arrested two suspects reportedly connected to an armed robbery that occurred in the 800 block... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Beauty salons are usually places filled with life, laughter and therapy sessions, but now they sit empty. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police arrested a man after having to use spike strips to stop his car early... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Following Governor Mike Parson's "Stay Home Missouri" order, Missourians are asked to continue practicing "social distancing" and stay... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Border War may soon be making its return to the gridiron. Missouri... More >>
in
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: United Way of Central Missouri and Fechtel Beverage & Sales establish Central Missouri Food Service Industry Relief Fund
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — For the first time in Missouri's modern history, the state is offering an elk-hunting season.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The share box Mike Bellman made is small and unassuming, but it represents so much more. "A... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A resident living at Cedarhurst of Columbia assisted living center has tested positive for COVID-19. Columbia/Boone County... More >>
in
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with a family communications expert about how to talk to your children about the COVID-19... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Before COVID-19 was even on the world’s radar, MU School of Health Professions associate professor Carolyn Orbann had... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Two more insurance companies, both with large facilities in mid-Missouri, are taking steps to help customers out amid... More >>
in