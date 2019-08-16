Body recovered at Blind Pony Lake identified

JACKSON COUNTY - Authorities have identified the body recovered from Blind Pony Lake earlier this week as Jackson County resident Thomas Lee Bedsworth Jr., according to a press release from the Saline County Coroner’s Office.

The autopsy revealed the 53-year-old's cause of death as drowning and showed no signs of injury or trauma.

The body was found at 1 p.m. Tuesday. A local conservation agent contacted the Saline County Sheriff’s Office after area staff found property belonging to a missing person from Kansas City near Blind Pony Lake.

Bedsworth was last seen on August 9 and had been reported as a missing person.