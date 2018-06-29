Body recovered from Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Law enforcement officials have begun a death investigation after a body was found floating in the Lake of the Ozarks Wednesday.

The body was found by a resident. It was floating near the 11-mile marker in the Niangua Arm of Lake of the Ozarks. The body still remains unidentified, but according to the Missouri Highway Patrol it is a white male.

An autopsy is being performed to identify the body and determine the cause of death.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Camden County Sheriff's Office are working together on the investigation.