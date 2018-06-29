Body recovered from Mississippi River in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Firefighters in St. Louis have recovered a body from the Mississippi River near the Poplar Street Bridge.

A towboat worker spotted the body Thursday evening. Authorities say it was caught in river debris on the Illinois side of the river and crews had to move barges to get to it. The body was recovered Friday morning.

Authorities do not yet know the gender of the victim, or how long the body had been in the water.