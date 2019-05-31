Body recovered from Missouri River in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A body was found in the Missouri River near Tebbetts on Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.
According to a news release, the body was spotted at approximately 3:30 p.m. in southern Callaway County.
After a brief search, Osage County Sherriff Michael Bonham located the body at approximately 5:00 p.m. at which time it was recovered by the Missouri State Highway Patrol marine operations division.
The body was transported to the Boone County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to be completed.
An identity of the body has not yet been determined. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
More News
Grid
List
MONTGOMERY COUNTY -- Graham Cave State Park has announced that they will be offering hikers discovery backpacks until Oct. 31.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Local colleges are collaborating with Central Missouri Community Action to provide housing for people displaced by the recent... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Impacted citizens were emotional Friday while picking up disaster kits after losing all or some of their... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Abortion services can continue for now in Missouri after a judge ruled that its license would not expire... More >>
in
PULASKI COUNTY - A man was shot Thursday morning in the 26000 block of Sherwood Lane, according to the Pulaski... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - One person was stabbed multiple times in the 100 block of Marshall Street Thursday night, police said... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Katy Trail Ride, originally scheduled to take place in mid-June, will be canceled because of the Missouri... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police are investigating the shooting of a 12-year-old boy who was riding four-wheelers with an... More >>
in
MEXICO - One child was hurt Thursday night after police said someone fired gunshots at a home on West Breckenridge... More >>
in
(CNN) - There have been 971 cases of measles reported in the United States this year, the US Centers for... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia hosted the Police & Community Partnership Conversation Thursday night at the Daniel Boone Regional... More >>
in
GLASGOW - Glasgow residents are preparing for potentially historic water levels for the Missouri River. The town resides right on... More >>
in
FAYETTE - Flooding in Howard County has officials concerned about the levee in Petersburg. So far, the levee has held.... More >>
in
MACON - The Long Branch Dam in Macon County started to release the water on Thursday morning. The lake reached... More >>
in
ELDON - While cleanup from last week's tornado is still on going, the next step for Eldon residents is getting... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - One of the co-owners of Avenue HQ - an arts center in Jefferson City - says the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike Parson hasn't announced whether he will seek a full term in 2020,... More >>
in
CHARITON COUNTY - The Dean Lake area is under a voluntary evacuation due to a levee break in Chariton County.... More >>
in