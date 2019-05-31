Body recovered from Missouri River in Callaway County

2 days 19 hours 4 minutes ago Tuesday, May 28 2019 May 28, 2019 Tuesday, May 28, 2019 10:07:00 PM CDT May 28, 2019 in News
By: Cory Johnson, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A body was found in the Missouri River near Tebbetts on Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.

According to a news release, the body was spotted at approximately 3:30 p.m. in southern Callaway County.

After a brief search, Osage County Sherriff Michael Bonham located the body at approximately 5:00 p.m. at which time it was recovered by the Missouri State Highway Patrol marine operations division.

The body was transported to the Boone County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to be completed.

An identity of the body has not yet been determined. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

More News

Grid
List

Graham Cave State Park now offers free discovery backpacks
Graham Cave State Park now offers free discovery backpacks
MONTGOMERY COUNTY -- Graham Cave State Park has announced that they will be offering hikers discovery backpacks until Oct. 31.... More >>
42 minutes ago Friday, May 31 2019 May 31, 2019 Friday, May 31, 2019 4:29:00 PM CDT May 31, 2019 in News

Local colleges offer housing for those displaced by tornado and flooding
Local colleges offer housing for those displaced by tornado and flooding
COLUMBIA - Local colleges are collaborating with Central Missouri Community Action to provide housing for people displaced by the recent... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, May 31 2019 May 31, 2019 Friday, May 31, 2019 3:44:00 PM CDT May 31, 2019 in News

Adventist Community Services wants to "re-inspire hope" to impacted citizens
Adventist Community Services wants to "re-inspire hope" to impacted citizens
JEFFERSON CITY – Impacted citizens were emotional Friday while picking up disaster kits after losing all or some of their... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, May 31 2019 May 31, 2019 Friday, May 31, 2019 3:26:00 PM CDT May 31, 2019 in News

Judge's order means St. Louis clinic can continue performing abortions
Judge's order means St. Louis clinic can continue performing abortions
(CNN) -- Abortion services can continue for now in Missouri after a judge ruled that its license would not expire... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, May 31 2019 May 31, 2019 Friday, May 31, 2019 1:53:00 PM CDT May 31, 2019 in News

Three people arrested for shooting in Pulaski County
Three people arrested for shooting in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY - A man was shot Thursday morning in the 26000 block of Sherwood Lane, according to the Pulaski... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, May 31 2019 May 31, 2019 Friday, May 31, 2019 11:31:00 AM CDT May 31, 2019 in News

Man stabbed multiple times in Jefferson City
Man stabbed multiple times in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - One person was stabbed multiple times in the 100 block of Marshall Street Thursday night, police said... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, May 31 2019 May 31, 2019 Friday, May 31, 2019 10:35:00 AM CDT May 31, 2019 in News

Katy Trail Ride canceled due to Missouri River flooding
Katy Trail Ride canceled due to Missouri River flooding
COLUMBIA - The Katy Trail Ride, originally scheduled to take place in mid-June, will be canceled because of the Missouri... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, May 31 2019 May 31, 2019 Friday, May 31, 2019 10:19:00 AM CDT May 31, 2019 in News

12-year-old Kansas City boy shot while riding four-wheeler
12-year-old Kansas City boy shot while riding four-wheeler
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police are investigating the shooting of a 12-year-old boy who was riding four-wheelers with an... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, May 31 2019 May 31, 2019 Friday, May 31, 2019 9:18:04 AM CDT May 31, 2019 in News

One person injured in Mexico neighborhood shots fired incident
One person injured in Mexico neighborhood shots fired incident
MEXICO - One child was hurt Thursday night after police said someone fired gunshots at a home on West Breckenridge... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, May 31 2019 May 31, 2019 Friday, May 31, 2019 8:48:00 AM CDT May 31, 2019 in News

US measles cases reach highest number in nearly three decades, CDC says
US measles cases reach highest number in nearly three decades, CDC says
(CNN) - There have been 971 cases of measles reported in the United States this year, the US Centers for... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, May 31 2019 May 31, 2019 Friday, May 31, 2019 8:36:00 AM CDT May 31, 2019 in News

Columbia hosts meeting to connect police with community
Columbia hosts meeting to connect police with community
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia hosted the Police & Community Partnership Conversation Thursday night at the Daniel Boone Regional... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, May 30 2019 May 30, 2019 Thursday, May 30, 2019 11:04:00 PM CDT May 30, 2019 in News

Glasgow prepares for historic flooding
Glasgow prepares for historic flooding
GLASGOW - Glasgow residents are preparing for potentially historic water levels for the Missouri River. The town resides right on... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, May 30 2019 May 30, 2019 Thursday, May 30, 2019 8:17:00 PM CDT May 30, 2019 in News

Officials draft plan in case of Petersburg levee failure
Officials draft plan in case of Petersburg levee failure
FAYETTE - Flooding in Howard County has officials concerned about the levee in Petersburg. So far, the levee has held.... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, May 30 2019 May 30, 2019 Thursday, May 30, 2019 8:00:00 PM CDT May 30, 2019 in Continuous News

Long Branch Dam reaches record height, releases water
Long Branch Dam reaches record height, releases water
MACON - The Long Branch Dam in Macon County started to release the water on Thursday morning. The lake reached... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, May 30 2019 May 30, 2019 Thursday, May 30, 2019 7:57:00 PM CDT May 30, 2019 in News

Eldon clean up continues, insurance stepping in
Eldon clean up continues, insurance stepping in
ELDON - While cleanup from last week's tornado is still on going, the next step for Eldon residents is getting... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, May 30 2019 May 30, 2019 Thursday, May 30, 2019 6:56:00 PM CDT May 30, 2019 in News

Jefferson City store known as the "heart of art" starts on recovery
Jefferson City store known as the "heart of art" starts on recovery
JEFFERSON CITY - One of the co-owners of Avenue HQ - an arts center in Jefferson City - says the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 30 2019 May 30, 2019 Thursday, May 30, 2019 2:40:00 PM CDT May 30, 2019 in News

Missouri governor amassing campaign funds ahead of 2020
Missouri governor amassing campaign funds ahead of 2020
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike Parson hasn't announced whether he will seek a full term in 2020,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 30 2019 May 30, 2019 Thursday, May 30, 2019 1:54:00 PM CDT May 30, 2019 in News

Areas in Chariton County evacuating due to levee break
Areas in Chariton County evacuating due to levee break
CHARITON COUNTY - The Dean Lake area is under a voluntary evacuation due to a levee break in Chariton County.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 30 2019 May 30, 2019 Thursday, May 30, 2019 1:42:00 PM CDT May 30, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 78°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 14 active weather alerts
6pm 80°
7pm 79°
8pm 76°
9pm 73°