Body recovered from Missouri River in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A body was found in the Missouri River near Tebbetts on Tuesday afternoon, authorities say.

According to a news release, the body was spotted at approximately 3:30 p.m. in southern Callaway County.

After a brief search, Osage County Sherriff Michael Bonham located the body at approximately 5:00 p.m. at which time it was recovered by the Missouri State Highway Patrol marine operations division.

The body was transported to the Boone County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to be completed.

An identity of the body has not yet been determined. The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.