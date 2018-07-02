Body-Recycling Center

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Workers at a paper recycling center in St. Louis find the body of a woman on the plant's conveyer belt. Police are investigating it as a suspicious death. The victim's name has not been released. The plant is operated by the Smurfit-Stone Container Corporation. Paper for recycling is taken by truck to the plant and placed on a conveyer belt, where employees sort out material that cannot be recycled. Smurfit-Stone spokesman Tom Lange says workers noticed the corpse coming up the conveyer line and immediately hit an emergency stop button and called police. The plant was closed for about two hours while police investigated. A cause of death had not been determined, and police say it is not clear how the body got there.