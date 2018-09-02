Body Shops Are Backed Up

But trying to work them in is not as easy as it sounds, especially with deer mating season already here which means plenty of deer collisions.

"We've really gotten out of schedule because of the hail damage and now we're getting all the deer hits from the season and right now we're booking into the end of October, November," Central Missouri Auto Shop owner Donnie Miller said.

Most shops in the area are averaging about three to four deer-hit cars per week, and this only adds to the backup.

"We're out about a month right now. We're putting people in their right around Thanksgiving, so I'm hoping that at the first of the year things will slow down a little bit as far as the hail jobs," Devore said.

Devore said they are fixing the non-driveable ones first so people can get back on the road as quickly as possible. The Columbia Police Department said to stay alert when on the road in the early morning and late evening. That's when more than 75 percent of deer-collisions occur.