Body spotted in Mississippi River in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Recovery efforts for a body spotted in the Mississippi River are set to resume in St. Louis.

Officials said recovery efforts were likely to resume Friday. According to the St. Louis Fire Department, a towboat worker reported seeing a body Thursday evening just south of the Poplar Street Bridge.

Authorities said the body is caught in river debris on the Illinois side of the river and crews have to move barges to get to the body. Officials could not immediately determine the gender of the body, or how long it had been in the water.