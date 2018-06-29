Boehner: Voters Said 'No' to Raising Tax Rates

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Speaker John Boehner says that by keeping Republicans in control of the House, voters made clear there's no mandate for raising tax rates.

Boehner, however, offered to work with any willing partner, Republican or Democrat, to get things done.

Speaking to Republican supporters, Boehner's statement Tuesday night offered no compromise on GOP opposition to President Barack Obama's call for increasing tax rates for wealthy Americans.

Boehner said the American people showed they backed the GOP position on reducing spending by renewing the party's House majority.

He said that in the face of a staggering national debt, Republicans offered solutions while their opponents chose inaction.

The speaker said the government spends too much, taxes too much and borrows too much.