Boeing Incentives Clear Mo. House Committees

JEFFERSON CITY - A package of tax incentives for Boeing Co. is just one vote away from final passage in the Missouri Legislature.

The legislation won approval from two House committees Thursday, just a day after it passed the Senate. The approvals clear the way for the House to take up the legislation Friday.

Gov. Jay Nixon called a special session to consider the Boeing incentives because he wants to offer more than what's allowed under current law.

Missouri's incentives would be linked to job creation, ranging from $435 million over two decades for the creation of 2,000 jobs to $1.7 billion for the addition of 8,000 jobs.

More than a dozen states are competing to assemble the 777X passenger plane after a machinists union in Washington state rejected a proposed contract.