Boeing Machinists Sign New Labor Deal

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Boeing machinists who help build fighter jets in St. Louis and two other locations have agreed to a new labor deal.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers voted Sunday to accept a contract extension offered by the company. A tentative deal had been reached four days earlier.

Company officials and union leaders say the agreement should help reduce the need for future layoffs.

Boeing workers in the St. Louis area build the F/A-18 and F-15 fighter planes as well as the EA-18G electronic attack aircraft, along The contract ratified Sunday covers 2,400 Boeing aerospace employees in St. Louis, China Lake, Calif., and the Naval Air Station in Patuxent River, Md.