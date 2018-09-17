Boeing Official Appointed to Missouri Highways Board

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon has named a Boeing Co. executive from St. Louis to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.

Nixon announced the appointment Tuesday of Bryan T. Scott to a seat that has been vacant since early 2012. If confirmed by the state Senate, Scott would serve through February 2017.

Scott is the director of quality for Boeing and serves on its management negotiations team. He is a Democrat and has worked for Boeing in St. Louis since 1988.

The Highways and Transportation Commission oversees Missouri's bridges, highways, ports, and other transportation programs and facilities.