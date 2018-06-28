Boeing Plans Hefty Job Cuts in Washington

SEATTLE- The Boeing Co. plans to shed 1,500 information-technology jobs in Washington state over the next three years.



The Seattle Times reports Friday that the cuts will affect nearly a third of 4,700 Boeing IT positions in the Puget Sound area, marking another wave of job reductions to hit several corners of the company since March.



The IT positions include systems engineers, applications developers and database administrators. The nonunion workers are mostly highly trained, middle-aged and well-paid with good medical and pension benefits.



Boeing spokesman Andrew Favreau says said the cuts will come through a combination of layoffs, attrition from retirements, and relocation of some jobs to two new IT centers Boeing is establishing in St. Louis, Mo., and North Charleston, S.C.