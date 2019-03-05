Boeing testing aircraft at time of mysterious boom

COLUMBIA - Boeing said it was testing a military aircraft at the same time a loud boom was reported across mid-Missouri.

"We performed a functional check on a military aircraft on March 4, 2019 between 10:20 and 11:30 am. Central," a statement from Boeing said. "The flight was for a customer and required by contract."

The statement did not specifically use the term sonic boom, but many people had speculated that was the source of the mysterious sound.

The boom was reported in Fulton and Mexico and throughout Boone County.

Some viewers told KOMU 8 News it shook their houses and rattled their windows.

Sonic booms are the sound made by shock waves created when a plane moves faster than the speed of sound.