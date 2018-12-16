Boeing to add 700 jobs in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Aircraft manufacturer Boeing plans to bring 700 new jobs to St. Louis to produce parts for its new 777X passenger plane.

Gov. Jay Nixon and company officials announced the expansion Monday afternoon at Boeing Defense, Space & Security near St. Louis-Lambert International Airport. The move follows a Boeing announcement last week to redistribute up to 500 jobs to St. Louis by relocating most of its defense and support-related services from Washington state.

Missouri was a finalist in January to land Boeing's 777X assembly plant before the company decided to make the plane in the Seattle area. Nixon suggested the state can expect to compete for additional Boeing production jobs.

An expansion of Boeing's St. Louis composites facility will also bring additional construction jobs to the region.