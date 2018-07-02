Boeing to Cut 77 St. Louis Jobs

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--Boeing-St.LouisJo 08-10 0086 AP-MO--Boeing-St. Louis Jobs,0066 Boeing to cut 77 jobs in St. Louis ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Boeing Company plans to cut 77 jobs at its St. Louis defense facility. The Chicago-based company blames lower production rates on combat planes. But some employees say they're being used as scapegoats because of the company's recent 615 (m) million-dollar settlement with the Justice Department over ethics scandals. Boeing employs more than 16-thousand defense workers in St. Louis. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-08-10-06 1443EDT