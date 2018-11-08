Bogart Thankful

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - 1st Lt. Joseph C. Bogart lost one eye and much of the vision in the other in a roadside bomb blast in Baghdad last October. Back home in Missouri between treatment stays at Walter Reed hospital, the Army engineer says he gets spontaneous thank-you's for his service from strangers on the street. But Bogart is especially touched by one gift that carries the weight of history and a sense of the battlefield. It is a vintage M1 Garand, the infantry rifle that U.S. forces fought with in World War II.